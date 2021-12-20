This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia, UAE Allow Formerly Forbidden Entertainment in Liberalization Bid
Steve Aoki performs on stage during MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM 2021 on December 19, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM )
Mideast Daily News
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Movies
censorship
music festival

Saudi Arabia, UAE Allow Formerly Forbidden Entertainment in Liberalization Bid

Marcy Oster
12/20/2021

Liberalization appears to have come to the Arabian Peninsula as two countries allow entertainment that would have been forbidden in the past. Over 700,000 people converged on the MDLBeast Soundstorm electronic music festival, a four-day event held in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh that ended on Sunday.  Over 200 music artists took art in the festival, which is in its third year. The festival occurred in Saudi Arabia just a few years after the kingdom lifted a ban on music and dancing, part of the liberalization efforts undertaken by Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates on Sunday announced that it will no longer censor films released in movie theaters, and will not remove scenes that show nudity, homosexuality, sex and other content deemed inappropriate for Muslim audiences. The unedited films will fall under a 21+ rating, and movie theaters will require proof of age before letting a person into a screening.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.