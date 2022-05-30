The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Saudi Arabia, World’s Largest Oil Exporter, Names First-Ever Climate Envoy
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
Climate
oil production

Saudi Arabia, World’s Largest Oil Exporter, Names First-Ever Climate Envoy

The Media Line Staff
05/30/2022

Saudi Arabia has named its first-ever climate envoy. The new envoy has been named as Adel al-Jubeir, who previously served as foreign minister and Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Washington. The announcement, part of a series of royal decrees by Saudi King Salman, comes as Saudi officials have begun to increase the kingdom’s oil production while working to cut emissions. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said earlier this month that the country would increase its daily oil production by more than one million barrels and would exceed 13 million barrels by 2027. But last year the kingdom pledged ahead of the COP26 climate change summit that it would reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter; it has benefited from the worldwide rise in energy prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

