Saudi Arabia’s JEC Tower Edges Closer to 1-Kilometer Record

Saudi Arabia’s JEC Tower has reached another milestone, rising to 430 meters (1,410 feet) as construction continues on what is planned to become the world’s tallest skyscraper.

The tower, under construction in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, has reached 107 floors, according to Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, CEO of Kingdom Holding Company, the project’s developer. About 570 meters (1,870 feet) remain before the building surpasses the 1-kilometer (3,280-foot) mark.

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, JEC Tower—also known as Jeddah Economic Company Tower or Jeddah Tower—is expected to exceed the 828-meter (2,717-foot) Burj Khalifa, currently the world’s tallest building. Adrian Smith also designed the Burj Khalifa. Once completed, the skyscraper will have at least 157 floors and stand nearly twice the height of the tallest building in the United States, the 541-meter (1,776-foot) One World Trade Center.

Plans call for offices on the lower floors, followed by a 200-room luxury hotel, service apartments, residences, a sky lobby, observation areas and a helicopter pad. The tower will contain 5.7 million square feet (530,000 square meters) of floor space and require 59 elevators.

The record-breaking skyscraper is currently expected to be completed in 2028.