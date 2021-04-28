Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia’s MBS Talks Biden, Iran and More  
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, in Osaka, Japan in 2019. (Alan Santos via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
MBS
Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco
Biden administration

Saudi Arabia’s MBS Talks Biden, Iran and More  

Uri Cohen
04/28/2021

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, gave a wide-ranging interview on Saudi TV on Tuesday, touching on his relations with United States President Joe Biden, the Yemeni civil war and Saudi-Iranian relations. MBS, as the crown prince is known, with whom the White House said it would not speak so long as his father King Salman is on the throne, and whom a US intelligence report released by the president two months ago implicated in the gruesome 2018 murder of a Saudi journalist, insisted Washington is a “strategic partner” of Riyadh. “We are more than 90% in agreement with the Biden administration when it comes to Saudi and US interests,” the prince said, adding that the two countries are “working to find solutions and understandings” on the remaining less than 10%. The Saudi leader mentioned his efforts to end Iran’s “negative behavior” regarding its nuclear program and involvement in regional conflicts, noting his country would like to reestablish ties with Tehran. Earlier this month, top Saudi and Iranian officials reportedly met in Iraq for rare face-to-face talks. The two regional powers are locked in a proxy war in Yemen, where a coalition of states led by Riyadh is battling the Iran-aligned Shiite Houthi movement. The US recently ended its support for offensive operations by the coalition.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.