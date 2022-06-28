The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia’s New Hajj Lottery Could Drive British Muslim Travel Companies Out of Business
Pilgrims are shown during the 2018 ‘hajj.’ (Adli Wahid/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Hajj
travel agencies
Britain

Saudi Arabia’s New Hajj Lottery Could Drive British Muslim Travel Companies Out of Business

The Media Line Staff
06/28/2022

Only a few thousand British Muslims will be permitted to participate in the hajj this year, after Saudi Arabia put in place a new lottery system for applying to make the religious pilgrimage, in a move that British Muslim travel companies say could drive them out of business, The Guardian reported. The Saudi government announced the new system earlier this month, in order to crack down on fraud; the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah called on those who had already booked a trip to perform the hajj to request refunds from their tour companies. The hajj will be held this year in Mecca from July 7-12; some 2.5 million pilgrims participated in 2019, the year before the outbreak of the coronavirus led to limits on the number of people allowed to take part. This year 1 million Muslims will be allowed to participate in the hajj. The hajj industry in Britain is worth about $244.3 million, according to the report. Travel operators are teetering on the edge after two seasons of the coronavirus, while some have already spent money in Saudi Arabia ahead of next month’s hajj, and refunding pilgrims’ deposits for hajj trips that can not be taken could cause them to go under. Meanwhile, The cost of the hajj has increased across most Arab countries in comparison to previous years, the New Arab reported. The highest average cost to complete the pilgrimage is from Qatar, at $10,971, and the lowest average cost is from Oman at $1,797. The cost depends on areas including global inflation, flight prices and fees for mandatory services.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.