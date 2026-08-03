Saudi Arabia’s Next Move in Yemen May Not Look Like an Invasion 

Reports of Saudi military preparations near Yemen have revived speculation that Riyadh is preparing to reenter the conflict with a ground offensive. Yet the evidence examined by The Media Line’s Giorgia Valente, in her article What Are Riyadh’s Options To Invade Yemen?, points to a more restrained possibility: not a repeat of the 2015 intervention, but a campaign led largely by Yemeni forces with Saudi support.

Valente explores what Saudi Arabia’s military options might actually look like after the collapse of the relative calm along its border with Yemen and the Houthis’ renewed attacks on Saudi territory, shipping and energy infrastructure. Analysts say Riyadh appears to be preparing contingencies while weighing the costs of becoming more deeply involved in a conflict increasingly tied to the wider confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Cyril Widdershoven, a senior advisor at Blue Water Strategy, argues that Saudi Arabia’s objective is not territorial conquest but changing the military balance. Rather than sending large armored formations into northern Yemen, he expects Riyadh to rely on anti-Houthi Yemeni forces supported by Saudi intelligence, logistics, air power and specialized military capabilities.

Several battlefield scenarios emerge from that assessment. Operations could advance through Al-Bayda, intensify pressure around Marib or target the Red Sea coast to disrupt Houthi missile sites and maritime infrastructure. Even then, Widdershoven cautions that such operations would pressure the Houthis rather than defeat them outright.

Abdulghani Al-Iryani of the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies is less convinced that any offensive is imminent. He questions whether government-aligned Yemeni forces possess the cohesion or capacity to sustain major offensive operations, even with Saudi backing, and argues that Riyadh is unlikely to commit its own ground forces.

Valente’s full report examines the military, political and humanitarian calculations shaping Saudi Arabia’s next decision—and why the kingdom may be seeking leverage over the Houthis without becoming trapped in another prolonged ground war.