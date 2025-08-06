Saudi Aramco Posts $48.7 Billion First-Half Profit

Saudi Aramco reported a hefty $48.7 billion net profit for the first half of 2025, the state-owned energy giant announced Tuesday, crediting strong cash flow, reliable production, and steady shareholder returns for the performance.

In its second-quarter breakdown, the Saudi Arabian Oil Company said it earned $22.7 billion in net profit. The firm also declared a base dividend of $21.1 billion and a performance-linked dividend of $219 million, both slated for payment in the third quarter.

President and CEO Amin H. Nasser described the results as proof of the company’s ability to weather shifting market conditions. “Aramco’s resilience was proven once again in the first half of 2025,” he said, adding that “market fundamentals remain strong” and predicting global oil demand in the latter half of the year will exceed the first by more than two million barrels per day.

Aramco, officially known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, remains one of the most profitable companies in the world. Its financial performance is closely watched by energy markets, as the company’s output and investment decisions can influence oil prices globally. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia relies heavily on Aramco’s revenues to fund its national budget and ambitious diversification projects under its Vision 2030 plan.

With crude prices stabilizing after last year’s volatility, Aramco appears positioned to maintain high payouts to investors—both domestic stakeholders and international shareholders—while signaling confidence in demand growth through the end of 2025.