Saudi Billions Signal a New Economic Bet on Syria
Businessman Nabil Al-Mazloum during signing of strategic agreements between Syria and Saudi Arabia in Damascus, Feb. 7, 2026. (The Media Line)

Saudi Billions Signal a New Economic Bet on Syria

Steven Ganot
02/09/2026

Rizik Alabi reports from Damascus that Saudi Arabia is preparing what Syrian officials describe as the biggest investment influx since US sanctions were lifted—an early test of whether Syria can convert a diplomatic thaw into real, on-the-ground rebuilding. The proposed package spans the sectors that make or break daily life and national recovery: energy, electricity and water networks, infrastructure, real estate, aviation, ports, logistics, telecommunications, and light industry. Syrian and Saudi officials have also moved to formalize the relationship by forming a Syrian delegation to a Saudi-Syrian Investment Council, intended to turn memoranda of understanding into projects with timelines, financing, and contractors.

Business and economic voices in the report frame the moment as a strategic pivot: Saudi engagement is shifting from symbolic politics to long-term commercial partnership, while Damascus is betting that outside capital can restart idle factories, modernize transport hubs, and relieve basic-service collapse. Several investors interviewed argue the upside is obvious—Syria’s location, a reconstruction market, and first-mover advantage—if investors get credible guarantees and functioning local partners.

The catch is equally blunt. Even with sanctions eased, risks remain: lingering Western restrictions, banking frictions, weak legislation, bureaucracy, transparency concerns, and investor protection. An economist cited in the piece says big inflows could lift demand, jobs, and the currency—if financial and administrative reforms follow.

If you want the full picture—the specific sectors, the council mechanics, the investor quotes, and the red lines—read the full article by Rizik Alabi.

