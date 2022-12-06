Donate
Saudi Club Al-Nassr Ready To Sign Soccer Star Ronaldo for $200M Annually
Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Real Madrid in 2011. (Jan Solo/Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo

The Media Line Staff
12/06/2022

A Saudi soccer club is preparing to sign one of the sport’s biggest stars. The Al-Nassr football club has offered Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo over $200 million a season to play for the Riyadh-based team, according to reports. Ronaldo was let go from Manchester United in November during his second stint playing for the club after tension with the team’s executives and his teammates. Earlier this year, Ronaldo rejected an equally large offer from Al-Nassr, saying he was happy at Manchester United. The reported new offer, along with incentives through advertising would make Ronaldo the highest-paid athlete on the planet. Saudi Arabia has invested millions in its national football league and is working to attract stars from around the world to play soccer in the kingdom. Several other teams are vying to attract Ronaldo, who is the captain of Portugal’s national team, but Spain’s national daily sports newspaper MARCA has reported that Ronaldo already has signed to play in the Saudi Professional League with Al-Nassr.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
