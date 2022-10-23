Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Crown Prince Says Won’t Attend Arab League Summit on Doctors’ Advice
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Osaka, Japan in 2019. (Alan Santos via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
Arab League

Saudi Crown Prince Says Won’t Attend Arab League Summit on Doctors’ Advice

The Media Line Staff
10/23/2022

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not attend next week’s Arab League Summit in Algiers, the Algerian presidency announced. In a phone conversation with Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the crown prince, known as MbS, said he would not attend the summit on the advice of his doctors. It is not known what condition would prevent the crown prince, who is 37, from traveling; his health has not prevented him from traveling in the past. Last month, the crown prince, who is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, was named the kingdom’s prime minister, a position traditionally held by the king. MbS already has been representing the kingdom on foreign visits and chairing summits hosted by the kingdom for several years. The Saudi Press Agency reported early Sunday that “the aspects of bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries were reviewed,” and “they discussed opportunities for joint cooperation between the kingdom and Algeria in various fields and ways to develop them.” It is the first time that the Arab League will hold a summit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.