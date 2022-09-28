Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Named Kingdom’s Prime Minister
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Osaka, Japan in 2019. (Alan Santos via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Arabia
prime minister

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Named Kingdom’s Prime Minister

The Media Line Staff
09/28/2022

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named the kingdom’s prime minister, a position traditionally held by the king. Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is first in line to succeed his father as king, who announced the new position on Tuesday in a royal decree. The duties of prime minister are known to the prince, known as MBS, since he has already been representing the kingdom on foreign visits and chairing summits hosted by the kingdom. MBS previously served as defense minister, a position now to be held by his younger brother, Khalid bin Salman. King Salman, 86, who became ruler in 2015, has continued to delegate responsibility to the crown prince; the king is said to be in ill health. He will continue to preside over cabinet meetings, however, according to the decree.  The move could shield the crown prince from a potentially damaging lawsuit in the US in connection to his alleged role in the murder of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.