Saudi Crown Prince To Visit Egypt, Jordan, Turkey in Regional Tour

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will begin a tour of countries in the region beginning on Monday. The crown prince, known as MBS, will start his tour with Egypt and a meeting with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday and then travel to Jordan for a meeting with King Abdullah in Amman on Tuesday, before a visit to Turkey on Wednesday. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the Saudi prince’s official visit would take place on Wednesday, July 22. It is the first visit to Turkey by the de facto Saudi leader since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a US resident, inside Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia in April.

During the tour, the crown prince will discuss “regional and international files and the future of international cooperation,” a Saudi official told The Associated Press. MBS also is expected to visit Greece, Cyprus, and Algeria late next month, according to the official. The Saudi government has not officially confirmed the crown prince’s travel schedule.