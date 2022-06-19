The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Saudi Crown Prince To Visit Egypt, Jordan, Turkey in Regional Tour
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman attends the 42nd Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 14, 2021. (Royal Court of Saudi Arabia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Jordan
Egypt

Saudi Crown Prince To Visit Egypt, Jordan, Turkey in Regional Tour

The Media Line Staff
06/19/2022

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will begin a tour of countries in the region beginning on Monday. The crown prince, known as MBS, will start his tour with Egypt and a meeting with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday and then travel to Jordan for a meeting with King Abdullah in Amman on Tuesday, before a visit to Turkey on Wednesday. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the Saudi prince’s official visit would take place on Wednesday, July 22. It is the first visit to Turkey by the de facto Saudi leader since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a US resident, inside Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia in April.

During the tour, the crown prince will discuss “regional and international files and the future of international cooperation,” a Saudi official told The Associated Press. MBS also is expected to visit Greece, Cyprus, and Algeria late next month, according to the official. The Saudi government has not officially confirmed the crown prince’s travel schedule.

