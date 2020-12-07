You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Diplomat Lashes Out at Israel as Normalization Talks Continue 
Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud at the 50th Munich Security Conference in 2014. (Marc Muller/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Gabi Ashkenazi
Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud
Manama Dialogue
Gaza

Saudi Diplomat Lashes Out at Israel as Normalization Talks Continue 

Uri Cohen
12/07/2020

Israel’s burgeoning love affair with the Arab world was slightly punctured on Sunday during Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi’s visit to the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Manama Dialogue, a premier Middle East security summit held annually in Bahrain. Ashkenazi was caught off guard by Saudi Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, Riyadh’s former ambassador to the United States and the United Kingdom, who called Israel a “Western colonizing” power and accused it of incarcerating Palestinians “in concentration camps… without recourse to justice” while pretending to be “peace-loving upholders of high moral principles.” Al Saud, who is considered aligned with Saudi King Salman, added that Israeli leaders assassinate “whomever they want,” and “unleash their political minions and their media outlets from other countries to denigrate and demonize Saudi Arabia.” Ashkenazi responded to the prince’s harsh words by saying they did not “reflect the spirit and the changes taking place in the Middle East.” Last month, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, who is said to be more pragmatic and open to recognizing Israel than his father. Israel recently normalized relations with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.