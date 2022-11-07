Saudi F-15S Fighter Jet Crashes During ‘Routine Training’

A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed during a routine training mission at the King Abdulaziz Air Base training area in the kingdom’s Eastern Province. The crash on Sunday night was the result of a “technical malfunction,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency, which cited the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense, Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Malki. The two military officers were able to eject from the plane and survived, without injury, according to the report. An investigation has been launched into the incident, according to the military.