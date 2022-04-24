The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi-Iranian Talks Restart in Baghdad
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Reconciliation

Saudi-Iranian Talks Restart in Baghdad

Steven Ganot
04/24/2022

Saudi Arabia and Iran resumed talks in Baghdad, Iraq’s capital, on reconciliation between the two rival regional powers, Iran’s semiofficial Nour News reported on Saturday. Neither Saudi Arabia nor Iraq confirmed the Iranian report. Iran suspended the talks in March after four rounds, without giving a reason for the decision. But the move followed Saudi Arabia’s execution of 81 men, which activists said included 41 Shi’ite Muslims – Riyadh’s largest mass execution in decades.

“The latest positive meeting has raised hopes for the two countries to take steps toward the resumption of ties,” said Nour News. It did not say when the fifth round of talks was held.

Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran following the execution of a Shi’ite cleric, Ayatollah Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia and Iran opened talks last year aimed at reducing tensions and restoring ties between the two rival powers, which back opposite sides in several regional disputes, in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and elsewhere.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.