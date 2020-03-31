Saudi King will Pay for Subjects’ Coronavirus Treatment

The Saudi health minister has informed citizens of the kingdom that King Salman will pay the medical bills for any of his subjects being treated for the coronavirus. The Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has taken charge of the fight against the disease which has reportedly infected more Saudis – 1,453 — than any other Gulf State. Significant measures are already in place including a partial curfew and limiting Saudis’ ability to move about. Efforts are underway to stockpile necessary food items including increasing the kingdom’s wheat supply. Two deaths were reported in the United Arab Emirates on Monday and in Bahrain, the government reported that a plane arrived carrying a load of citizens being returned from Iran.