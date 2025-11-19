Saudi Leader Signals New Openness to Abraham Accords During Oval Office Talks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman returned to the White House on November 18 after a seven-year absence and delivered the most forthright public signal yet that Saudi Arabia is prepared to normalize relations with Israel—but only on his terms. Seated beside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, the crown prince declared that Riyadh “wants to be part of the Abraham Accords,” while insisting the step must include “a path to the two-state solution.” It was the kind of clear conditionality he had never voiced so directly before.

President Trump later told reporters he had discussed the prospect of a Saudi-Israeli breakthrough and “received a favorable reaction.” The crown prince also pledged that Saudi Arabia will “definitely help” finance Gaza’s reconstruction, a commitment the American president said would involve substantial sums. “The Palestinians are doing very well. … We’re working very closely with a lot of people that make everybody happy, including Israel, the Palestinians, and everybody,” he said. The US president added that both Israel and Saudi Arabia “should get top-of-the-line [F-35s],” signaling support for advanced jet sales long sought by Riyadh.

Crown Prince Mohammed’s comments mark a turning point in a multiyear evolution. In March 2022, in remarks carried by Saudi state media, he said, “We do not look at Israel as an enemy but as a potential ally in various interests that we could seek to achieve together. But it should solve its problems with the Palestinians.” That formulation—opportunity paired with a Palestinian caveat—became the foundation of Saudi messaging.

In September 2023, during a US television interview, he went a step further, describing normalization as no longer a distant idea but, as he put it, “Every day we get closer.” Even then, he reinforced the same bottom line: “For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part.”

By early 2024, the crown prince had moved from broad statements to firm diplomatic conditions. In February of that year, the Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a formal position that the kingdom would not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without recognizing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. Saudi officials repeated that position whenever Washington floated proposals that sidestepped Palestinian statehood.

Privately, people familiar with the talks describe the crown prince as transactional and strategic. According to officials from both countries, he has framed normalization as part of a larger deal: a US defense treaty, a civilian nuclear program with uranium enrichment on Saudi soil, access to advanced American weapons, and a political track for Palestinians that Saudi Arabia can defend to its own public and to Arab partners.

Yet the path he endorsed in Washington still runs through Israel’s own internal impasse. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected creating a Palestinian state, though he welcomed the UN Security Council’s approval of the US president’s postwar Gaza plan, which includes a two-state framework. Israeli officials remain uneasy about potential F-35 sales to Saudi Arabia, warning that allowing the kingdom into the top tier of regional airpower could weaken Israel’s qualitative military edge—the same concern that once fueled Israeli objections to advanced aircraft sales involving Turkey and the UAE.

For now, Saudi Arabia’s intentions are clearer than at any point in the past decade. What remains murky is whether Israel’s leadership, the Palestinian political landscape, and Washington’s agenda can align long enough for the crown prince’s most explicit public offer to become a historic regional shift.