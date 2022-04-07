Saudi Man Detained by Police in Ukraine, Ordered To Curse Putin

A Saudi man says he was detained in Ukraine and then forced to curse Russian President Vladimir to obtain his freedom. The man, who was working as a sales manager and economic analyst at an accounting firm in Ukraine and remained in the country when the Russian military invaded, told Saudi media he was arrested by Ukrainian police who saw him filming traffic. The man said he was trying to show images of people fleeing the country, The New Arab reported. In Ukrainian police custody, the man was forced to strip down to his underwear and then curse the Russian president in front of a growing audience of police department personnel. He said that he came close to tears and was then released.