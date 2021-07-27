Protecting Truth During Tension

Saudi Olympic Delegation Allows Star Judoka to Face Israeli Opponent
Mideast Daily News
Judo
Olympics
Tokyo
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Olympic Delegation Allows Star Judoka to Face Israeli Opponent

Marcy Oster
07/27/2021

The Saudi Arabian Olympic delegation wants to spare its star judoka from additional pressure during her first Olympic games and to allow her to gain experience looking ahead to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, so it gave her permission to compete against an Israeli athlete. Tahani Al-Qahtani, 19, is scheduled to face Israeli judoka Raz Hershko on July 30, and with her and with this blessing from her superiors she will be there, the London-based Saudi daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported. The decision comes after an Algerian athlete and a Sudanese athlete each withdrew from competition against Israeli athletes. On Tuesday, former Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, who is representing Mongolia after escaping to Germany from the World Championship in 2019, won a silver medal in the final of the men’s judo 81-kilogram division. Meanwhile, two Egyptian taekwondo athletes, Hedaya Wahba and Seif Eissa, have each won bronze medals in Tokyo. Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui, 18, on Monday won a gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle race. He joins fellow countryman Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, who won a silver medal in taekwondo over the weekend. Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Rashidi, who is 57 and has competed in six other Olympic games, on Monday won a bronze medal in skeet shooting. Israel Judoka Sagi Muki, winner of the 2019 judo world championship, lost his match in the quarterfinals on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, ending his medal hopes.

