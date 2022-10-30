Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Prince Confirms He Will Continue Ownership of Twitter Stock
(Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal
Elon Musk

Saudi Prince Confirms He Will Continue Ownership of Twitter Stock

The Media Line Staff
10/30/2022

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said in a statement that they will continue their ownership of stock in Twitter following the takeover of the company by Elon Musk. The shares are valued at $1.89 billion, according to the statement dated Friday. The prince and the holding company are jointly the second largest shareholder after Musk. Alwaleed’s Kingdom Holding Company is 16.9% owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, whose chairman is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, also the country’s crown prince. Alwaleed tweeted a copy of the statement and addressed it to “Dear friend ‘Chief Twit’ @elonmusk,” adding “Together all the way @Twitter.” Musk took over as owner of Twitter on Friday in a $44 billion deal, announcing the closing of the deal with a tweet reading: “The bird is freed.” He reportedly immediately fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other top executives. He has said he plans to relax the Twitter’s limits on what he calls “free speech” and to reinstate users that were banned for life for repeatedly violating the platform’s rules, including former US President Donald Trump.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.