Saudi Princess Released After 3 Years in Prison Without Charge

Saudi Arabian authorities have released from prison a Saudi princess and her adult daughter. Human rights activist and businesswoman Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, 57, the youngest daughter of the kingdom’s second monarch King Saud who ruled from 1953 to 1964, was released on Saturday, nearly three years after she was arrested just before she was scheduled to travel abroad for medical treatment. Princess Basmah and her daughter, Souhoud Al Sharif, who was with her at the time of her arrest, were held since March 2019 without charge. The Saudi government has never commented on the case. They were held in Al-Ha’ir prison, where numerous other political detainees have been held, AFP reported.

“The two ladies were released from their arbitrary imprisonment and arrived at their home in Jeddah on Thursday,” Henri Estramant, her lawyer, said. “The princess is doing fine but will be seeking medical expertise. She seems worn out but is in good spirits and thankful to reunite with her sons in person.”