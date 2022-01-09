Saudi Princess Released After 3 Years in Prison Without Charge
Saudi Arabian authorities have released from prison a Saudi princess and her adult daughter. Human rights activist and businesswoman Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, 57, the youngest daughter of the kingdom’s second monarch King Saud who ruled from 1953 to 1964, was released on Saturday, nearly three years after she was arrested just before she was scheduled to travel abroad for medical treatment. Princess Basmah and her daughter, Souhoud Al Sharif, who was with her at the time of her arrest, were held since March 2019 without charge. The Saudi government has never commented on the case. They were held in Al-Ha’ir prison, where numerous other political detainees have been held, AFP reported.
“The two ladies were released from their arbitrary imprisonment and arrived at their home in Jeddah on Thursday,” Henri Estramant, her lawyer, said. “The princess is doing fine but will be seeking medical expertise. She seems worn out but is in good spirits and thankful to reunite with her sons in person.”
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions: