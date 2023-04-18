Happy holidays!
Saudi Project Dismantles 866 Landmines in Yemen in One Week
A man riding a motorcycle on Al-Khamseen Street, an area closed by conflict in Taiz, Yemen, on July 14, 2022. The sign reads, "Danger! Mines, cluster bombs, and remnants of war. Do not enter dangerous areas and do not graze livestock near them. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
YEMEN
landmine clearance
Masam
Houthi rebels
Saudi Arabia

Steven Ganot
04/18/2023

The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) announced on Monday that it had successfully dismantled 866 landmines and explosive devices in Yemen during the second week of April. The landmines, planted previously by the Houthi rebels, included anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, unexploded ordnances, and explosive devices. Masam has deactivated more than 394,000 mines since its launch in June 2018. The project aims to remove all landmines and explosive devices in Yemen, which have been laid by various warring factions, posing significant risks to civilians. Yemen has become one of the largest landmine fields in the world since World War II, with over 1 million landmines laid since the civil war broke out in late 2014. Earlier this month, the Yemeni government requested immediate international assistance to tackle the country’s grave landmine crisis that impedes the restoration of stability.

