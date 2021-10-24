Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi-Purchased UK Soccer Team, Fans Hit by Claims of ‘Sportswashing,’ Racism, Appropriation
(Screenshot: Twitter)
Mideast Daily News

Saudi-Purchased UK Soccer Team, Fans Hit by Claims of ‘Sportswashing,’ Racism, Appropriation

Steven Ganot
10/24/2021

The Metropolitan Police in London is investigating the holding up of an allegedly racist banner by Crystal Palace F.C. fans critical of the Saudi takeover of the rival Newcastle United F.C. The banner was displayed at a game between the two soccer teams, held in Selhurst Park Stadium. It showed a man dressed in traditional Arab clothing holding a bloody machete next to a businessman standing over a bag of money dripping with blood. An “owners test” checklist on the controversial sign referred to “terrorism,” “beheadings,” “civil rights abuses,” “murder,” “censorship,” and “persecution.” The Premier League approved the sale of the Newcastle team for £305 million ($420 million) earlier this month, with the majority bought by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. Human rights groups criticized the sale as an example of “sportswashing” – the use of sports to improve the tarnished image of an individual, group, corporation or state. Just days ago, the new owners of the club reversed an earlier call for fans to refrain from dressing in Saudi garb – a practice that could be considered insensitive, insulting, or an act of cultural appropriation – to celebrate the purchase of the team. After fans started showing up at games in kaffiyehs and Arab robes, the team asked that they not do so if they would “not ordinarily wear such attire.” But a later statement welcomed the gesture, saying that “the new owners have been overwhelmed by the welcome of the local community, following the acquisition of the club two weeks ago” and that “those who wish to support the club by wearing appropriate culturally-inspired clothing should feel free to do so as they see fit.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.