Saudi Soccer Fans Get National Holiday After World Cup Win Against Argentina

Saudi Arabian soccer fans – and everyone else in the kingdom – are getting a day off after the Saudi national team defeated Argentina’s top-ranked national team in its opening match of the World Cup in Qatar. The Saudi team defeated the team of soccer superstar Lionel Messi, a favorite to win the World Cup, on Tuesday 2-1. King Salaman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at the request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, later on Tuesday announced a public holiday for workers in the public and private sector and for the students of the kingdom for today, Wednesday. Saudi Arabia only won three other World Cup matches in its history before it won Tuesday’s opening Group C match. Argentina plays Mexico in its second Group C match on Saturday.