Saudi Tourism Project Unearths Giant Marine Lizard Fossils

Scientists from the Saudi Geological Survey have found bones of an enormous marine lizard more than 80 million years old after a 10-day dig in a Red Sea coastal region.

The excavation along the Red Sea coast, carried out in preparation for the Red Sea Project, an enormous tourism development plan, unearthed samples spanning from about 80 million to 45 million years ago, a statement by the Red Sea Development Company said on Tuesday. About half of the sites surveyed produced rare fossils, and researchers are expecting to discover many more on later digs.

Scientists found fossilized remains of sea cows, crocodiles, and giant turtles, as well as bones of mosasaurs, a family of giant marine lizards commonly referred to as the “T-Rex of the Sea” that lived between 80 million and 66 million years ago. They measured up to 18 meters in length and weighed as much as 14 tons.

Scientists said the latest revelations prove that 16 million to 20 million years ago, the Red Sea was 200 meters deeper than it is today and that its waters reached up to 100 kilometers inland from today’s shoreline.

In addition to paleontological findings, researchers identified signs of prehistoric human activity. These included rock art thought to be petroglyphs produced by an unidentified civilization.

Abdullah Shamrani, chief executive of the Saudi Geological Survey, said: “The rare finds from the central coastal areas of the Red Sea tell fascinating stories about the evolution of life in the region over the past tens of millions of years.”

Phase one of the Red Sea Project, which comprises 16 hotels, will be complete by the end of 2023. The entire project, to be completed in 2030, will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, and entertainment and leisure facilities.