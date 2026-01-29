Saudi-UAE Rift in Yemen Creates Opening for Houthis as Red Sea Threats Resurface 

Waseem Abu Mahadi describes a strategic unraveling in Yemen that is happening just as the Houthis are signaling they may return to attacking ships in the Red Sea. The group released new threat videos on Monday as the USS Abraham Lincoln entered the region and President Trump warned that American “fleets” were heading toward Iran. But the real shift, Abu Mahdi reports, is not only at sea. It is inside the Gulf alliance that once coordinated pressure against the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, long aligned in backing forces opposed to the Houthis, are now pursuing competing strategies in southern Yemen. Riyadh has begun pushing aside UAE-backed formations and inserting its own National Shield Forces and Giants Brigades into Aden, Hadramaut, and Al-Mahrah. The move has triggered protests by supporters of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), the UAE-backed separatist body that for years functioned as a parallel authority in the south.

At rallies in Aden and Mukalla, demonstrators raised the old South Yemen flag and portraits of STC leader Aidarus al-Zoubaidi. One participant, Ali Awas, said the gatherings were meant to reject “any attempt to dissolve the Southern Transitional Council or strip us of our right to self-determination.” Turnout, however, has fallen as Saudi Arabia has paid salaries to former STC-aligned fighters and improved electricity and services in what analysts describe as a mix of co-optation and displacement.

The tension has turned violent. A Jan. 21 car bomb targeted the convoy of a Saudi-backed brigade commander, killing five escorts. No group claimed responsibility.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan acknowledged the divide, saying, “On Yemen, there are differences in visions,” and suggesting Riyadh would now assume primary responsibility if the UAE had indeed stepped back.

Yemeni analyst Maher Abu al-Majd frames the crisis as an extension of Saudi-UAE rivalry across ports, coasts, and shipping lanes from the Red Sea to the Arabian Sea. Defense expert David Des Roches says Washington sees this largely as internal Gulf business, not a crisis demanding US intervention.

For the Houthis, the split is an opening. While their opponents reorganize and compete, the group remains unified, reminding the region that it can still threaten one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints. Waseem Abu Mahadi’s in-depth account of this perplexing Gulf-state rivalry highlights how the Houthis are being strengthened by division between nations whose alliance might have kept the terror group in check.