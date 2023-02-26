Donate
Saudi Women’s Rights Activist Loujain Al-Hathloul Earns Masters Degree Under Travel Ban
Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul, Aug. 27, 2017. (Emna Mizouni/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Loujain al-Hathloul
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Women’s Rights Activist Loujain Al-Hathloul Earns Masters Degree Under Travel Ban

The Media Line Staff
02/26/2023

Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul has received a master’s degree from the Sorbonne University in Paris, despite being under a travel ban in Saudi Arabia. She made the announcement in a tweet, which shows her smiling broadly and holding her freshly minted degree in sociology.  “Despite the circumstances, pain, oppression, and obstruction to my academic career for years, I succeeded in obtaining a master’s degree from the Sorbonne University after 6 years of persistence. Thank you God always and forever,” she tweeted. Hathloul was released from jail in Saudi Arabia two years ago, after serving three years of a six-year prison sentence for “counter-terrorism” for defying a ban on women driving. Hathloul, 33, and 10 other female activists were arrested in May 2018 as part of a sweeping crackdown on women campaigning for the right to drive. Weeks after her arrest Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women driving. She said she was subject to physical, sexual and psychological abuse in prison. The Saudi government denies the reports of torture.

