Saudi Women’s Rights Activist Summoned for Questioning
Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul, Aug. 27, 2017. (Emna Mizouni/Creative Commons)
Saudi Women’s Rights Activist Summoned for Questioning

Steven Ganot
05/09/2021

The Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry’s General Directorate of Investigation has summoned the prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul for questioning, three months after her release from prison, her sister said on Sunday. It was not clear why al-Hathloul had been summoned. She was released from prison on February 10 after 1,001 days in detention, which included solitary confinement and possibly torture. She found guilty in December by an anti-terrorism court on charges related to her activism. Al-Hathloul is among the most prominent activists who have been pressing for liberalization in Saudi Arabia, including the right of women to drive cars. In recent days, she shared posts on social media in support of a campaign against sexual harassment in Kuwait and touching on the issue of normalizing ties with Israel. Saudis locked up for political activism are often required to promise not to resume their use of Twitter and other social media platforms on their release from prison.

