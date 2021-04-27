Saudi’s Salman Sends Salutations, Sociable Summoning to Sheikh  

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Monday invited Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for a visit to the kingdom, the first such gesture since the two Gulf nations mended their broken relations in January. The invite, delivered via Riyadh’s foreign minister during a meeting with his Qatari counterpart in Doha, marks the latest in a series of moves aimed at fully restoring ties between Qatar and the four countries which severed contact with it in 2017 over Qatar’s alleged support for Iranian aggression. Four years after cutting diplomatic ties and trade relations and imposing a full embargo on Doha, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt abruptly called a joint summit in Al-Ula in January where a full reconciliation was eventually announced. While air travel and trade has since been reestablished between the states, Sheikh Tamim has yet to meet with King Salman.