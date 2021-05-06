Second Consecutive Night With Israeli Air Raid Reported in Syria  

An Israeli airstrike in Syrian territory took place for the second night in a row, Damascus’ state media reported early Thursday morning. An Israeli Air Force chopper attacked unspecified targets near the city of Quneitra in southern Syria, news outlets claimed, causing no damage. Jerusalem did not comment on the incident. Only 24 hours earlier, the western coastal region of Latakia was allegedly struck by Israeli jets, with Syria’s military saying a few plastics factories were destroyed. Israel, while operating rather freely in Syrian airspace in recent years in its efforts to thwart Iran’s setting up shop on its eastern border, has largely steered clear of Latakia, where Russia’s central Khmeimim airbase is located. Last month, a Syrian anti-aircraft missile launched at an incoming Israeli warplane missed its mark and traveled well into Israeli territory, eventually landing dangerously close to the Dimona nuclear plant in the Negev desert in southern Israel.