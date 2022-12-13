Donate
Second Journalist Dies in Qatar While Covering the World Cup
The Media Line Staff
12/13/2022

A photojournalist for Al Kass TV sports channels based in Qatar has died unexpectedly while covering the FIFA World Cup, the second journalist to suddenly die unexpectedly during the international tournament in Qatar. “We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family.
We are all Allah’s and to Him we return,” The Gulf Times published in announcing the death of Khalid al-Misslam. It is not known how Al-Misslam died, but he died the same day that a security guard believed to be a migrant worker, was taken to the hospital and placed in intensive care after falling from a “significant height” at the Lusail Stadium, the BBC reported. A day earlier, American sports journalist Grant Wahl died after collapsing in the press area at the same stadium. Wahl was treated for about half an hour at the venue before being taken to Hamad General Hospital, where he was declared dead. His brother, Eric, said he believes Grant was killed after being outspoken against the Qatari government, including over the deaths of migrant workers while building the infrastructure needed for the World Cup and over its treatment of members of the LGBTQ community, the New York Post reported, though the reporter had said on a podcast broadcast days earlier that he had not been feeling well.

