Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
2nd Search into Suspected Stealing by Shadowy Salameh Started
Mideast Daily News
Riad Salameh
Banque du Liban
Central Bank
Lebanon
Money Laundering

2nd Search into Suspected Stealing by Shadowy Salameh Started

Uri Cohen
06/08/2021

France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office on Monday announced it had launched a preliminary probe into money-laundering allegations against Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh. The investigation, kicked off in late May, will look into the powerful official’s possible shady dealings and connections with organized crime in Lebanon and abroad. As the country battles its worst economic crisis in recent history, the 70-year-old Salameh, serving as Banque du Liban chief since 1993, has increasingly come under scrutiny, with a separate criminal inquiry by Switzerland’s attorney general into alleged embezzlement by Salameh, his brother and other aides begun in January. On Sunday, the banker’s lawyer dismissed the claims as a politically motivated media stunt. Lebanon’s financial woes, compounded by ongoing political instability, were made worse last year by the global pandemic and a devastating August blast in Beirut that killed hundreds and injured thousands.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.