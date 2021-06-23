Secret Iranian Satellite Launch Unsuccessful: Pentagon

Iran last week performed yet another failed attempt to launch a satellite into outer space, reported to be the fourth consecutive misfire by Tehran in its efforts to place an unmanned spacecraft into orbit. According to Pentagon officials who spoke with CNN, the unsuccessful try was held on June 12 at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport facility in northern Iran, 150 miles east of the capital. Private sector satellite imagery, however, has shown that the Islamic republic is gearing up for another shot soon. Photos taken in recent days show new fuel containers being brought in, as well as support vehicles and launch platforms. The heightened activity comes after last year’s highly touted Zafar 1 launch failed to put the communications satellite into orbit, dealing a significant blow to the ayatollah regime’s space aspirations. Two previous tries in 2019 also ended in failure. Iran has maintained that its space program is meant for purely scientific purposes, though Western nations believe its efforts are aimed at boosting its ballistic missile program.