Secretary of State Pompeo Tells The Media Line He Hopes Allies Will Fall in Line

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told The Media Line's Felice Friedson in an exclusive interview this week that he was disappointed close allies like the United Kingdom, France and Germany sided with Iran in rejecting America's attempt to invoke the Iranian nuclear agreement's snapback provision but hopes they will come around eventually. In August, Pompeo filed notice with the United Nations regarding Tehran's breaches of the pact. When the 30-day period expired, the US declared the sanctions had "snapped back." But 13 out of 15 Security Council members don't agree.