‘See the People That Nobody Sees’: The Message Shachar Fridman Left Behind

On Israel’s Memorial Day, The Media Line Staff told the story of fallen Israeli soldier Shachar Fridman through the words of his sister, Sahar Fridman Sierra, who remembers him not first as a fighter, but as a joyful, deeply caring young man whose instinct was always to notice the lonely person in the room and help. Her portrait of her brother is full of warmth, heartbreak, and a stubborn insistence that his life was about more than the way it ended.

Fridman, a soldier in the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, had already been released from the army when war broke out on October 7, 2023. When his commander called, Sahar said, he did not hesitate. He returned to service, first fighting in southern Israel and later entering Gaza. On November 18, 2023, he was killed at age 21 in hand-to-hand combat with Hamas fighters in the northern Gaza Strip while trying to protect fellow soldiers.

Yet the story Sahar tells is not centered on battlefield heroics alone. Born in Jerusalem on September 13, 2002, Shachar grew up in a close family and studied at a religious high school focused on art, where his creativity and warmth already stood out. He was active in the Bnei Akiva youth movement, worked with children with special needs, and looked for ways to help people who might otherwise be ignored.

His sister says those values followed him into military life. He supported friends, stayed close to the people around him, and carried a simple moral code. “We need to be good people. We need to smile. We need to see the people that nobody else sees,” he said, according to Sahar. She recalls that he loved hiking, the sea, music, and his family, and that he had planned a future with his partner, Noga.

The most piercing lines come from the messages he left behind: “Be a good friend. Be a good son. Be a good citizen. Love everyone.” This is a remembrance not just of loss, but of character. Read the full article and watch the video report.