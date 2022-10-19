Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Senior Hamas Delegation Visits Syria for 1st Time in 10 Years
Hamas Arab relations chief Khalil al-Hayya (R) and Abdulaziz al-Minawi, senior official of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, hold a press conference during a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus on Oct. 19, 2022. (Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Hamas
Syria
Bashar Assad

Senior Hamas Delegation Visits Syria for 1st Time in 10 Years

Steven Ganot
10/19/2022

A Hamas delegation arrived in Syria Wednesday for a two-day visit and will meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad. It is the first such visit since the armed Palestinian organization broke ties with Damascus a decade ago. Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, was a close ally of Assad until the Syrian leader brutally suppressed Arab Spring protests in March 2011, triggering the civil war that has continued ever since.

Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, whose Syrian branch has been a leading force in the rebellion against Asaad’s rule. But Hamas says it officially broke ties with the Brotherhood in 2017.

The Hamas delegation is headed by Khalil al-Hayya, the Islamist organization’s head of Arab relations, and follows the signing of a reconciliation deal in Algiers last week with rival Fatah, which heads the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority government. The two sides agreed to hold long-awaited Palestinian elections by next October.

The Hamas-Syria rapprochement was brokered by Iran and its proxy in Lebanon, Hizbullah, a senior Hamas source said.

A Hamas leader told the French news agency AFP that the group planned to reopen its Damascus office but that it was “too early” to talk about relocating its headquarters to the Syrian capital.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.