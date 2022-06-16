The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Senior ISIS Leader Captured During US-Led Coalition Raid in Syria
A US soldier carries a javelin surface-to-air missile launcher during a joint military exercise between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the US-led international coalition against the Islamic State group, in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria, Dec. 7, 2021. (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Islamic State
Operation Inherent Resolve

Senior ISIS Leader Captured During US-Led Coalition Raid in Syria

The Media Line Staff
06/16/2022

A senior leader of the terrorist Islamic State organization was captured in a raid in Syria on Thursday, according to the US-led coalition formed to fight the Islamic State group. The terror leader was not named in the statement issued by the coalition, under the heading of Operation Inherent Resolve, but identified by the coalition as an “experienced bomb maker and facilitator.” He was captured during an early morning operation in northern Syria, Reuters reported, citing a spokesperson for the Turkish-backed rebels that hold the area. The raid took place near the village of Al-Humaira, located several miles from the Turkish border, and US-made Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters were involved, according to the spokesman for the Syrian National Army, which is a rival rebel group to ISIS and al-Qaida. The Washington Post, citing unnamed US officials, identified the captured ISIS leader as Hani Ahmed Al-Kurdi. “There were no civilians harmed during the operation nor any damage to coalition aircraft or assets,” according to the coalition.

