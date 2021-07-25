Senior Palestinian Authority Official Tells The Media Line Death of Activist an ‘Accident’

Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh, a close confidant of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, told The Media Line in an exclusive interview that the death in custody of activist Nizar Banat “can’t ever be acceptable even in the time of lawlessness.” Al-Sheikh went on to say that “there is nothing to justify the matter whatsoever” and that he “apologized in the name of President Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas] and in the name of the Palestinian Authority.” Hundreds of Palestinians protested in the streets against the government after word spread that Banat had been beaten viciously while being dragged from a relative’s home by PA security personnel and later died in custody. Demonstrators called for President Abbas to resign. Al-Sheikh told The Media Line’s Felice Friedson that a new atmosphere is emerging and bi- and trilateral talks with the participation of the United States, Israel and the Palestinian Authority could begin. He suggested elections could be held if Israel allowed east Jerusalem residents to vote, not referring to the internecine struggle between Fatah and Hamas. See the entire interview here.