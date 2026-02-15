Separated on October 7, Reunited 2 Years Later: A Hostage Couple’s Account of Gaza Captivity

A former Israeli hostage, Arbel Yehoud, has described severe abuse during her captivity in the Gaza Strip and said she made multiple suicide attempts before a video of protests in Tel Aviv convinced her that strangers were fighting for her return. Yehoud and her partner, Ariel Cunio, spoke in separate media interviews about being kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and then held apart for most of their imprisonment, according to accounts published Friday.

Yehoud said she was held alone and subjected to repeated sexual assault, along with other forms of abuse, and that she still cannot speak freely about everything she endured. In one interview, she described recognizing her own face and Cunio’s on signs at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, footage shown to her by captors. She said the images changed her calculations at a time when she felt she had no way out.

Cunio described long stretches of solitary confinement under harsh conditions, including time spent in a cramped hiding space above a store ceiling, where he said he was forced to remain silent to avoid punishment. Both said they were held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad rather than Hamas, and that they were kept separate after being taken into Gaza.

For a period, the couple managed to pass letters and short notes through their captors, using the exchanges to share fragments of information and encouragement. They said the messages were later restricted and then stopped entirely, reinforcing the isolation and uncertainty that many hostages have reported since the war began.

Yehoud was released on January 30, 2025, after 482 days in captivity, during a truce that included staged handovers in southern Gaza. Cunio was freed in October 2025 as part of a later ceasefire arrangement. Their accounts add to a growing body of testimony from released hostages describing sexual violence and extreme psychological pressure in captivity.