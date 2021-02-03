This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Serbia Sour as Small Seceded State Secures Substantial Sovereignty Support
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Serbia
Kosovo
Embassy
Jerusalem
diplomatic relations

Serbia Sour as Small Seceded State Secures Substantial Sovereignty Support

Uri Cohen
02/03/2021

Serbia on Tuesday expressed its strong disapproval of Israel’s recognition of Kosovo, a day after the Jewish state and the small majority-Muslim eastern European country established full diplomatic relations. “We have invested serious efforts in our relations with Israel in recent years and we are not happy with this decision,” Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said, threatening that Jerusalem’s move will “undoubtedly influence relations between Serbia and Israel.” Kosovo, which in 2008 declared its independence from Serbia following years of bloody struggle and has since worked to gain international support, agreed to open its embassy in Jerusalem in exchange for Israel’s official recognition. The deal, brokered by the previous White House administration, means Kosovo will join just a handful of countries who have pledged to do so, with only the United States and Guatemala actually opening their missions in Jerusalem so far. Turkey’s foreign ministry on Monday denounced Kosovo’s decision as a violation of international law and resolutions, saying it would “undermine the two-state solution” for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinian Authority lays claim to east Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel during the 1967 war, as the capital of its future state.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.