Several Teams of Mossad Operatives Identified, Arrested in Iran, Government Says
The Mossad flag. (Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Mossad
spies
arrested

Several Teams of Mossad Operatives Identified, Arrested in Iran, Government Says

The Media Line Staff
01/10/2023

At least four teams of operatives for Israel’s Mossad spy agency have been identified and arrested in Iran, the state news agency Fars reported on Tuesday, citing an announcement by the Islamic Republic’s Ministry of Intelligence. The 23 alleged operatives were identified in the provinces of  Tehran, Isfahan, Yazd, West Azerbaijan and Golestan, according to the report, which noted that 13 individuals still in the country have been arrested and their spy equipment seized. The report citing the Intelligence Ministry said that the network of teams is headed by a person who lives in a European country using the alias Cyrus and who stays in contact with Iranians through Instagram and WhatsApp. “The Mossad spy-terrorist organization, with the aim of taking advantage of the recent disturbances in some parts of the country, intended to assassinate a military official and carry out several sabotage operations in the country’s major cities, as well as to transfer large-scale explosives from the southern sea borders of the country. Thank God, all operational and support elements were identified and hit before any action,” according to the report. The report called it the “second major intelligence and operational failure of the fake and temporary Zionist regime in less than 6 months.” In December, Iran claimed that it executed four people accused of working for the Mossad.

