Shana Tova!

Here we are again – facing the second High Holiday season in which synagogues around the world – normally overflowing with congregants at this time of year – will be sparsely attended, if at all, and many worshippers will make do with open-air services held in parks, yards, and streets, hoping to avoid infection. The Days of Awe have taken on a new meaning, and prayers for long life and good health now seem especially relevant. The management and staff of The Media Line wish those celebrating Rosh Hashana a very happy, healthy and safe New Year, ushering in a speedy return to health and normalcy.