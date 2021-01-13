Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87

Billionaire casino mogul and Jewish-American philanthropist Sheldon Adelson died on Tuesday at the age of 87 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The ardent backer of Republican and conservative causes and a staunch supporter of United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Adelson left a gambling and real estate empire ranging from Las Vegas to Macau, and personal wealth estimated at close to $35 billion. The Boston-born son of Jewish immigrants, Adelson and his Israeli-born wife, Miriam, over the years donated generously to foundations and institutions in Israel and in the Jewish world. His most notable venture was the Israel Hayom newspaper, a free daily founded in 2007 voicing strictly pro-Netanyahu views, which has become the most-read daily in Israel and has cost the Adelsons hundreds of millions of dollars. Adelson was scheduled to be a key witness in Netanyahu’s ongoing bribery, fraud and breach of trust trial, in which the prime minister is alleged to have hatched a plan to wind down the distribution of Israel Hayom in exchange for positive press coverage in rival daily Yedioth Ahronoth. Adelson will be buried in Israel, his family said on Tuesday.