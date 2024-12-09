Shelling in Sudan’s Capital Kills 28

A fuel station in southern Khartoum, an area under the control of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), was shelled on Sunday, killing 28 civilians and injuring 37, according to the South Belt Emergency Response Room, a youth-led volunteer group. Among the injured, 29 suffered burns, while others sustained shrapnel wounds.

The Sudanese army, or Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which is aligned with the internationally recognized government and currently governing from the coastal city of Port Sudan, has been battling the RSF and allied militias since April 2023.

In recent weeks, the SAF has intensified its push toward the capital in an effort to regain control, given that RSF forces had largely driven the army out of the capital in the early days of the war.

The conflict, which pits Burhan against his former deputy and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has led to tens of thousands of civilian deaths and displaced over 11 million people, creating what the United Nations calls the world’s largest displacement crisis.

In November, the army recaptured Sinja, a strategic city in Sennar state linking eastern and central Sudan, five months after it was seized by the RSF. However, RSF forces have secured nearly all of Darfur, pushed through Sudan’s agricultural heartland, and advanced into the army-controlled southeast, prolonging the war’s devastating toll.