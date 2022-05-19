The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Ship in Red Sea Attacked Off Coast of Yemen
A picture taken on March 20, 2021 shows the port of Yemen's Red Sea coastal city of Hodeida, around 230 kilometres west of the capital Sanaa. (AFP photo via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Red Sea
Hodeida
YEMEN
ship

Ship in Red Sea Attacked Off Coast of Yemen

The Media Line Staff
05/19/2022

A ship traveling in the Red Sea was attacked off the coast of Yemen, a watchdog group run by the British military said. The attack took place on Thursday near the port city of Hodeida, which is held by the Houthi rebels, which have been fighting a years-long war against Yemen’s internationally recognized government, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations group. An investigation has been opened into the incident. The US Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said it was aware of the attack, the Associated Press reported. Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, reported that the vessel involved was the Lakota, a Hong Kong-flagged, 62-foot sailboat. Reports in the Arab media said that the passengers on the sailboat were French tourists sailing into international waters. According to Dryad, several unsuccessful attempts were made to board the vessel, by unknown individuals piloting small watercraft. The sailboat reportedly left the area after the attack.

