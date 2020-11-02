Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Shunning Post-Earthquake Solidarity, Turkey Enrages Greece in Mediterranean
Turkey's ‘Oruc Reis’ research vessel is shown on August 20 in the Eastern Mediterranean while being escorted by Turkish naval ships. (Turkish National Defense Ministry/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Eastern Mediterranean
offshore gas
Greece
Earthquake
Middle East

Shunning Post-Earthquake Solidarity, Turkey Enrages Greece in Mediterranean

Uri Cohen
11/02/2020

Turkey on Sunday announced it was extending its controversial naval survey for gas deposits in the Eastern Mediterranean, triggering an expected angry response from neighboring Greece and other European countries. The research mission, the second such Turkish effort since August, has been extended several times and is now promising to return to Turkish shores on November 14. To many European diplomats’ chagrin, the rare overtures of solidarity and friendship displayed over the weekend by both countries, after they were hit by a deadly earthquake, proved to be a short-lived hiatus from the ongoing bickering. Athens’ Foreign Ministry said the latest move by Ankara “only increases tensions in a vulnerable region where attention is currently focused on aid and support.” The dispute over territorial waters and the countries’ continental shelves has flared up in recent months, leading to dangerously tense military drills and naval maneuvers by both sides.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.