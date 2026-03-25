Silence in Yemen Raises New Questions About Houthi Firepower

In a sharp look at one of the strangest silences in the current regional war, Ali Hussain examines why Yemen’s Houthi movement—usually quick to fire missiles, threaten shipping, and wave the banner of “resistance”—has not fully joined the US-Israeli war against Iran. Nearly a month into Operation Epic Fury, the group has stayed mostly on the sidelines, even as its leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has delivered speeches saying the Houthis are “ready to respond to American and Israeli aggression against Iran, as events unfold.”

That gap between rhetoric and action is where the story gets interesting. Hussain lays out several competing explanations, and none of them are comforting. One camp argues that Iran is deliberately holding the Houthis back because they serve as a strategic reserve—part stockpile, part fallback force, and perhaps even part offshore manufacturing base. Former Yemeni military officer Yasser al-Waili says Tehran may view Houthi-held territory, especially around Hodeidah, as a safer place to preserve or produce drones and missile components while its own facilities inside Iran and Iraq come under attack.

Others offer a simpler explanation: the Houthis may be running low. Yemeni political activist Hani al-Ariki argues the group no longer has the arsenal people assume it has, while Saudi analyst Abdullah al-Arifi says previous US and Israeli strikes damaged the Houthis and may have left them unable to open another front even if they wanted to. In that reading, silence is not strategy; it is weakness.

Still another view, from Yemeni journalist Mujahid al-Salali, is that the Houthis are merely waiting for the right signal from Iran, prepared to enter the war later if Hezbollah and Iraqi Shiite armed groups fail to inflict enough damage. A pro-Houthi voice quoted in the piece insists the group will act when its leader gives the order.

What makes the article worth reading in full is that Hussain does not force a tidy answer where none exists. Instead, he captures a murky regional moment in which stockpiles, strategy, survival, and Iranian command may all be in play at once. The Houthis may be waiting, weakening, or quietly conserving their firepower. Any of those possibilities matters.