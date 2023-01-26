Sites in Yemen, Lebanon Added to UNESCO World Heritage List, Saudis To Chair Committee

Sites in Yemen and Lebanon were added to the UNESCO List of World Heritage in Danger in an emergency procedure to immediately help preserve the sites, during the World Heritage Committee’s current meeting in Paris. Inclusion on the list opens access to enhanced international assistance both technical and financial for the seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, UNESCO said in a statement. Located in northern Lebanon, the Rachid Karameh International Fair of Tripoli was designed in 1962 by the Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer on a 70-hectare site located between the historic center of Tripoli and the Al Mina port. The fair was the flagship project of Lebanon’s modernization policy in the 1960s. It was added to the list in emergency procedure “due to its alarming state of conservation, the lack of financial resources for its maintenance, and the latent risk of development proposals that could affect the integrity of the complex.” The Landmarks of the Ancient Kingdom of Saba, Marib, in Yemen is a serial property comprising seven archaeological sites that bear witness to the rich Kingdom of Saba and its architectural, aesthetic, and technological achievements from the first millennium BCE to the arrival of Islam around 630 CE. It was added to the list in an emergency procedure “due to threats of destruction from the ongoing conflict,” UNESCO said, referring to the ongoing civil war in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia was elected chair of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which examines the proposals of states that want to place their sites on the World Heritage List, assists experts to report on the sites, and provides the final assessment of the decision of the proposed sites on the list. The kingdom was unanimously chosen by the 21 states that make up the committee. Saudi Arabia will host the committee’s next session, which will be held in Riyadh from September 10 to September 25. The committee will be chaired by Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to UNESCO, and chairperson of its programs and external relations committee.