6 Months After Netanyahu Left Office, Security Detail Dropped for Wife, Sons
6 Months After Netanyahu Left Office, Security Detail Dropped for Wife, Sons

Marcy Oster
12/13/2021

Six months after former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu left office, his family on Monday spent their first day without bodyguards and drivers. A Knesset committee on Sunday decided that Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, and their two sons, Avner and Yair, no longer required a security detail. As a former prime minister, Netanyahu will continue to receive security protection for the next 20 years. The decision to withdraw the protection was approved after a briefing by officials from the Shin Bet, Mossad and police in which they all agreed that it was no longer necessary. The Netanyahus complain that they regularly receive threats, including on social media. Netanyahu called the decision “political,” and posted on Facebook and Twitter screenshots of several death threats against him and his family. “The writing is on the wall,” he wrote. The Likud party, which Netanyahu still heads, declined to fund security for the Netanyahu family, despite rumors to the contrary. Removing the detail will save the country’s treasury nearly $100,000 a month.

