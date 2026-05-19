Sleeper Cells Keep ISIS Threat Alive in Syria’s Desert

ISIS is trying to sound alive again in Syria, and Rizik Alabi’s report shows why security officials are taking the noise seriously even if the group is a long way from its 2014 peak. The terrorist organization has released a new propaganda message urging its members and foreign fighters inside Syria to keep fighting, avoid surrender, and join what it calls a “new phase of fighting” against the Syrian state.

The appeal lands at a delicate moment. Syrian authorities are trying to tighten control over eastern Syria and the desert regions where ISIS sleeper cells still stage sporadic attacks. The group no longer holds cities or governs territory, but it has not vanished. Instead, it has shifted to ambushes, improvised explosive devices, assassinations, and fast strikes on checkpoints, roads, and military supply lines, especially around Deir ez-Zur, Raqqa, Homs, and the Iraqi border.

Alabi gives readers the necessary history without letting the story sink into a desert of acronyms. ISIS rose from the chaos of the Syrian war, declared Raqqa the capital of its so-called caliphate, recruited tens of thousands of foreign fighters, and financed itself through oil, extortion, smuggling, and propaganda. Its territorial rule collapsed after campaigns by the US-led coalition, Syrian forces, Russia, and the Syrian Democratic Forces, ending with the fall of Baghouz in 2019. But collapse, as Syria has learned the hard way, is not the same as extinction.

Analysts told The Media Line that the latest message reflects weakness as much as ambition. ISIS is trying to hold together experienced fighters, revive dormant cells, and exploit instability, economic distress, weak state control, and the unresolved status of foreign nationals held in camps and detention facilities in northeastern Syria. Retired Brig. Gen. Mustafa al-Sheikh said the group cannot return in its old form but remains dangerous because its cells are flexible and mobile.

Syrian officials say the threat is contained and that recent plots have been foiled. Still, Alabi’s piece makes clear that ISIS remains a guerrilla and propaganda problem with enough oxygen to matter. Read the full article for the granular picture of how a defeated caliphate keeps trying to become a live insurgency.